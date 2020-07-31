Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) Forty-five more people, including 39 jail inmates, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active cases to 203 on Friday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, seven more patients have been discharged and the total number of recoveries rose to 612 in the district.

Also Read | Chamoli District Administration Signs Contract With Amazon For Distribution of 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of Badrinath Dham : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Forty-five people who tested positive are being shifted to COVID care centres and hospitals, the official added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)