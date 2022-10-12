Thane, Oct 12 (PTI) As many as 49 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,550, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district currently has 362 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

No death was reported on Tuesday and the fatality toll stood at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,33,924.

