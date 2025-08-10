New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): A tenant who had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot has been arrested in the Hari Nagar wall collapse incident, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Kurshid (49), a resident of Radhakantapur village of Kaliganj police station of West Bengal's Nadia district.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Fraud' Allegations: Karnataka Chief Poll Officer Sends Notice to Congress Leader, Directs Him To Produce Relevant Documents To Support His Claim.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused had accommodated families to dump scrap at the plot.

The bodies of the seven deceased were handed over to their family members after their post-mortem. The police have registered a case under section 106/125/290 BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Samhita) at the Jaitpur police station.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Gurugram Land Deal: ED Seeks 7-Year Rigorous Imprisonment for Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's Husband, Confiscation of His Properties.

Police said that another accused (Land Owner) Rajbir Bhati, resident of Hari Nagar Village, Jaitpur, is absconding.

Efforts are being made to apprehend him, they said.

Seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, have lost their lives in a tragic wall collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, caused by heavy overnight rainfall, Delhi Police confirmed on Saturday.

A tragic incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28. Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured.

A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple.

The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)