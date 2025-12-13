Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 13 (ANI): The 4th Cooperative Mela 2025, organised by the Cooperation Department, Government of Assam, under the guidance of the Ministry of Cooperation, was inaugurated on Saturday at AEI Ground, Chandmari, Guwahati. The three-day event, scheduled from December 13 to 15, aims to showcase the strength, diversity, and potential of the cooperative movement in Assam.

The Mela was formally inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Krishan Pal Gurjar, in presence of Minister for Cooperation Jogen Mohan.

The Union Minister of State, Cooperation, addressing the Cooperative Fair in Guwahati, emphasised that the cooperative movement in Assam is a natural extension of the state's deep cultural and spiritual ethos.

The Minister paid tribute to the great saintly figures of the region, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankaradev and Mahapurush Madhavdev, whose teachings on unity, equality and service to society form the very foundation of the cooperative spirit.

The Union MoS noted that under the decisive leadership of the Prime Minister, and the focused guidance of the Union Minister of Cooperation, the national vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation) is transforming into a vibrant reality.

He highlighted the establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 as a historic step, providing the necessary institutional impetus and a clear blueprint for an all-round, world-class cooperative system in India by 2047.

Gurjar specifically praised the acceleration of reforms in Assam, crediting the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the dedicated efforts of the State Cooperation Minister, Jogen Mohan, for the sector's visible resurgence. This state-level proactive implementation has positioned Assam as a leader in key national initiatives, including the 100% computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), with over 800 PACS already adopting the new Model Byelaws.

The Minister noted that this progress is empowering youth and women, fostering entrepreneurship in diverse sectors and contributing to financial inclusion for over 32 lakh members. Assam is now firmly aligned with the National Cooperative Policy 2025's ambitious goal of establishing one cooperative in every village by 2026, urging collective effort to build a prosperous, self-reliant and cooperative-led future for the state.

In his address at the 4th Cooperative Mela, Jogen Mohan, Minister of Cooperation, celebrated the Mela as a dynamic showcase of grassroots empowerment.

He specifically praised the participants for achieving self-dependence and demonstrating remarkable resourcefulness by successfully turning waste into valuable resources using locally available materials. He detailed the comprehensive benefits these cooperatives are bringing to the people, spanning diverse sectors--from the production of essential goods and the success of Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to the youths.

The Cooperative Mela features participation from 160 cooperative societies representing key sectors such as handloom, fishery, dairy, agriculture and youth and women-led enterprises, providing a vibrant platform for showcasing local products, innovations and cooperative success stories.

The Mela will continue over the next two days with exhibitions, interactions and knowledge-sharing sessions aimed at promoting cooperation-driven development across the state. (ANI)

