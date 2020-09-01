Imphal (Manipur) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 02:39 am today.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred 55 km east of Ukhrul, Manipur at 2:39 am today," the NCS said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

