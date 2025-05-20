Jamshedpur, May 20 (PTI) Five people were arrested on Tuesday in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district for allegedly killing two women over suspicion that they practiced witchcraft, police said.

A complaint was lodged with the police by some people of Srimatdih Tola in Purulia village that the two women were kidnapped and murdered, SP (Rural) Risharbha Garg said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

Five people were detained for questioning, and they broke down during interrogation, confessing to the crime, he said.

The bodies of the two women, identified as Pingla Purty and Choko Bodra -- both widows, were recovered from a ditch, he said.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

The accused told the police that a 10-year-old girl had died in the village on April 26, which led them to suspect that the two women had done black magic on her.

The girl's father hatched a conspiracy with the other accused persons and strangulated the two women on the evening of May 14, SP said.

After the murder, they dumped bodies in a ditch and buried them with soil and stones, he said.

Some more people are suspected to be involved in the crime, and a search is underway for them, the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)