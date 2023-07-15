Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Five people were arrested in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Saturday after a huge quantity of explosives used for illegal stone mining was seized, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police conducted raids in Rasol, Balimi and Motugoan police station areas of the district and made the seizures and arrests, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Delhi After Completing 3-Day Visit to France and UAE Visits.

Among the items seized were 200 detonators, 75 gelatines and 50 kg of ammonium nitrate, they said.

Several drilling machines, compressors and trucks were also seized, police said.

Also Read | Israel: Netanyahu Taken to Hospital, but in ‘good Condition’.

A case was registered in connection with the matter, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)