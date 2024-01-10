Amroha (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Five family members died of suspected asphyxiation here after smoke from an 'angeethi' or coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village, police said, adding two more family members were admitted to a hospital.

It is suspected that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation as there was an 'angeethi' in the room where the people were sleeping. However, a probe will ascertain the exact cause of deaths, a police officer said.

As none of the seven people had come out of the house since Monday night, the villagers broke open the door on Tuesday evening and found the seven people lying unconscious, police said.

They were taken to a hospital but five of them -- Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15) and Mahir (12) -- were declared brought dead.

