Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) The police have arrested five persons who allegedly robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh at gunpoint in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

"The five accused have been arrested. The robbed amount will also be recovered," Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said.

Also Read | TS LAWCET Result 2022 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Download Rank Card.

The five men, who were on two motorcycles, had snatched a bag filled containing Rs 18 lakh cash, from a person at gunpoint and escaped.

The victim, in his complaint, said he was carrying the cash to get a property registered. He alleged that the five accused stopped him, snatched the bag and escaped, police said.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Faisalabad Men Force Girl To Lick Shoes, Chop Her Hair Over Refusal To Marry Friend's Father (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)