Jammu, Apr 29 (PTI) The Army on Friday evening seized over five kilograms of heroin along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Soldiers of the Army's Ace of Spades division noticed some suspicious movement in the area along the LoC and launched a search and sanitisation operation there, they said.

During the search, a polythene bag containing six packets of heroin weighing 5.8 kilograms was found, the officials said.

A case was registered at the Nowshera police station and further investigation in the matter is going on, they added.

