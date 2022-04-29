New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday underlined the contribution of the Sikh community before and after the independence and said that neither the "Indian history is complete without them, nor is the country".

The Prime Minister hosted a Sikh delegation at his residence and recalled his long association with the Sikh community.

"Going to Gurudwaras, spending time in 'sewa', getting langar, staying at the homes of Sikh families has been a part of my life. The feet of Sikh saints keep falling from time to time in the Prime Minister's residence here. I keep getting the good fortune of their company", the Prime Minister said.

He said India is indebted to the Sikh community for their contribution during and after the independence.

"Be it Maharaja Ranjit Singh, fight against the Britishers or Jallianwala Bagh, without them, neither Indian history is complete, nor is India," the Prime Minister said.

He also recalled his visits to the places of Sikh heritage all over the world during his visits abroad.

"Our Gurus have taught us courage and service. The people of India have gone to different parts of the world without any resources and achieved success through their labour. This is the spirit of New India today too," he said.

The Prime Minister said New India is scaling new dimensions and is leaving its mark on the whole world and the period of coronavirus epidemic is the biggest example of this.

He said earlier concerns were being voiced over the enormity of population of India and many were doubtful about vaccine for Indians but today India has emerged as the biggest vaccine maker.

"You will also be proud to hear that 99 per cent of the vaccination has been done through our own Made in India vaccines," he said.

The Prime Minister said in this difficult period, India has emerged as one of the world's largest start up ecosystems.

"The number of our unicorns is constantly increasing. This growing stature and credibility of India provides maximum satisfaction and pride to our diaspora. I have always considered our Indian diaspora as Rashtrdoot of India. All of you are the strong voice and lofty identity of Maa Bharati abroad."

He said diaspora also feels proud about the strides of growth that India is taking. "Wherever we are in the world, 'India First' needs to be our primary faith," he said.

Bowing to the great contribution and sacrifices of the Gurus, the Prime Minister recalled how Guru Nanak Dev awakened the consciousness of the entire nation and bought the nation out of darkness and took it on the path of enlightenment.

He said that the Gurus travelled all over India and revered everywhere.

The Prime Minister said that the feet of gurus sanctified this great land and inspired its people.

Sikh tradition is a living tradition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', he said.

PM Modi expressed the county's gratitude for the Sikh Community's contribution during the freedom struggle and after Independence.

He said that Sikh community is synonymous with the courage, prowess and hard work of the country.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness on being associated with the landmark events like Guru Teg Bahadur's 400th Prakash Purab, Guru Nanak Dev's 550th Prakash Purab and Guru Gobind Singh's 350th Prakash Purab. He also said that events like construction of Kartarpur Corridor, making langars tax free, FCRA permission for Harmandir Sahib and improving infrastructure and cleanliness around Gurudwaras have been done in the tenure of this government.

The Prime Minister referred to the Gurus' emphasis on duty and linked it with sense of duty in the Amrit Kaal. He said the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas is an evocation of this spirit.

He said this sense of duty is important not only for the present but also for future generations.

PM Modi praised the Sikh community for being always active for the causes of environment, nutrition, and protection of cultural values.

He urged the gathering to contribute in the recently launched campaign for Amrit Sarovars.

The group included people from different walks of life. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

