New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Kanwar camps at Punjabi Bagh (Ashok Park), Tagore Garden, and Subroto Park today to review the arrangements made for Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas). She expressed happiness over the grand welcome being given to Kanwariyas in Delhi for the first time and said the government is fully committed to ensuring their comfort and safety.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi Government will distribute Ganga Jal-filled containers (dolchis) and jute bags to around five lakh Kanwariyas to promote environmental protection. She also said that financial help for Kanwar service committees will be increased.

She said the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious journey, but a festival, and welcoming Kanwariyas passing through or arriving in Delhi is a way to show respect for their devotion.

CM Gupta interacted with the Kanwar camp committee members and Kanwariyas to understand their needs. She also offered prayers at the camps and took blessings from the priests. After inspecting the arrangements, she said the distribution of Ganga Jal containers and jute bags will begin from tomorrow. She emphasised that this step will promote environmental responsibility and help maintain Delhi's clean and green image.

She added that the government had received suggestions to increase the funds given to Kanwar committees, and this is being implemented. She expressed confidence that all arrangements made by the government will benefit the devotees and help them reach their destinations safely. "Delhi Government is fully committed to supporting Kanwariyas in every possible way," she said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that this year, during the holy month of Sawan, Delhi has witnessed a festive atmosphere like never before. She said that ministers, MLAs, and government officials had made thorough preparations in advance to ensure the camps ran smoothly.

She underlined that 374 Kanwar committees have received financial assistance this year. All camps have been equipped with electricity, healthcare services, toilets, and sanitation staff. Welcome gates have also been installed at all Delhi borders to provide a warm reception and improved facilities for the devotees.

She noted that ministers and MLAs regularly visit the camps to interact with committee members and ensure that everything is functioning properly. For the first time, 374 Kanwar camps have been established across Delhi, taking into account both the faith and the needs of Shiva devotees. She highlighted that under the previous government, only 170 camps were set up, and many of them faced allegations of mismanagement. "This time, people have actively participated, and the government has fully supported them," she added. (ANI)

