Port Blair, Dec 9 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 4,778 as five more persons tested positive for the virus, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the five fresh cases, one was detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, he said.

Sixteen more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,647, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 70 active COVID-19 cases, while 61 people have so far died due to the infection, he said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,42,665 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

