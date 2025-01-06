Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Five members of a family asphyxiated in Pandrethan area of the city on Sunday, officials said here.

A couple and its three children, hailing from Uri area of Baramulla district, were found dead inside their rented accommodation in the evening, they said.

Also Read | Tripura Bus Fire: Picnic Bus Engulfs in Massive Blaze After Generator Blast, 13 Students Injured (Watch Video).

The neighbours informed authorities after they noticed no activity from family during the day.

Preliminary investigations revealed the family died due to asphyxiation, the officials said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: Couple Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar.

Valley is undergoing a 40-day period of harsh winter. People are mostly keeping to their houses, helping them keep warm with braziers.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed their grief over the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)