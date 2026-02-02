New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Union Budget 2026-27 focuses on fortifying the Indian economy against global volatility through strategic investments in technology, healthcare, and grassroots entrepreneurship. Industry experts hail the government for their push for strengthening the country's biopharma sector, as well as their focus on women entrepreneurship.

BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry Chairman Harvansh Chawla, speaking to ANI, stated that the government directed significant capital toward the biopharma sector to enhance public health infrastructure. "Biopharma is again the need of the hour. India is developing in biopharma, and by investing this Rs 10,000 crore, our Prime Minister and the Modi government have once again proven that they are committed to the health of the public at large," he said.

Chawla also noted that the budget reflects a conscious effort to protect the nation from external shocks. "When the world is going through an economic crisis, no country is insulated from it. The budget has been declared keeping this in mind," Chawla said.

He highlighted the potential for increased capital inflows through structured fund routes, particularly from the Indian diaspora. "Many NRIs with emotional ties to India would like to invest in India. A lot of investment will come to our country if they invest in India through this fund route," he added.

Ruby Sinha, President of BRICS CCI WE and Founder of sheatwork, remarked that the Finance Minister's emphasis on women in STEM and inclusive technology adoption reflects a forward-looking vision.

"The proposal to support women in transitioning from credit-led livelihoods to becoming enterprise owners is particularly heartening. Building on the success of the Lakhpati Didi Programme, the proposal to support women in transitioning from credit-led livelihoods to becoming enterprise owners is particularly heartening. The setting up of community-owned Self-Help Entrepreneur (SHE) Marts is another welcome step that will strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship," Sinha said.

In addition, the budget prioritises technology-driven development and the expansion of small-scale industries. Sinha pointed out that small and medium-sized enterprises remain the backbone of the economy.

"Small and medium-sized enterprises are the backbone of the Indian economy, and the introduction of a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to create future champions, along with the Rs 2,000 crore infusion into the Self-Reliant India Fund to sustain access to risk capital for micro enterprises, will go a long way in accelerating women-led entrepreneurship across the country," she said. (ANI)

