Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) A group of five 'untainted' teachers, who lost their jobs in the wake of a Supreme Court order invalidating their recruitment in 2016 SSC exams, on Thursday went to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to meet her but were not allowed as they did not have an appointment, an official said.

The five, all of them women, are part of the over 1,000 teachers belonging to 'Deserving Teachers Right Forum', who had been holding a sit-in before the state Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan for the past 22 days demanding they should not be forced to sit for fresh recruitment process again after having cleared the 2016 tests.

As the teachers suddenly turned up before the chief minister's residence and wanted to meet her, they were told by the security personnel manning the entrance to leave the place as they cannot be granted an audience with the CM without an appointment.

As the women teachers were reluctant to leave the spot, female cops present at the spot whisked them away to Kalighat police station and later let them go.

The five teachers are Shilpi Chakraborty, Nur Amina Gulshan, Sangeeta Saha, Sahani Naznin and Rupa Karmakar.

"We had been seeking an appointment with the CM hoping she would understand what we are going through. But we are not being allowed to reach her," Gulshan said.

Banerjee earlier announced that the SSC's notification for recruitment to over 40,000 posts for teaching and non-teaching employees, including the around 26,000 jobs invalidated, will be issued by May 30 complying with the SC directive to SSC for issuing fresh recruitment process notification for the 2016 candidates by May 31.

On April 3, the Supreme Court invalidated the jobs of 25,753 teaching-non-teaching employees of government-aided schools in West Bengal.

