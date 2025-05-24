Dimapur (Nagaland) May 24 (PTI) The Five Tribes Committee on Review of Reservation Policy in Nagaland on Saturday announced its decision to stage peaceful protests in phases, citing the state government's "failure" to respond to their appeal for a review of job reservation policy for backward tribes.

The move, however, has drawn strong opposition from student bodies representing the government-designated Backward Tribes (BTs), who argue that any dilution of the current policy would harm marginalised communities.

The five tribes committee consists of representatives from Angami Public Organisation, Ao Senden, Lotha Hoho, Rengma Hoho and Sumi Hoho.

They had submitted a memorandum earlier to the state government on September 20, 2024, requesting a review of the reservation policy but there was "no" response from the government.

Consequently, the committee issued an ultimatum to the government on April 26 which is set to expire on May 26.

The committee during a consultative meeting with the five apex tribal bodies and frontal organisations held on Saturday at Chumoukedima decided to stage peaceful protest over the silence of the government on the matter.

The committee secretary GK Zhimomi said that the core demand of the committee is to either scrap the reservation policy altogether or allocate the remaining unreserved quota to five tribes.

The committee is not against any tribe benefiting from reservation and insisted that a review is long overdue as the policy has continued for 48 years, he said.

The government "failed" to review the policy in 1987 and in 1989 an order was issued stating that the reservation would continue until further notice, and the order has been in effect ever since, Zhimomi said.

Meanwhile, the Chakhesang Students' Union, Zeliang Students' Union, and Pochury Students' Union — representing the government-designated Backward Tribes (BTs) of Nagaland — have jointly expressed strong concerns and opposition to the memorandum submitted by the 5 Tribes Committee on September 20, which calls for a review of the reservation policy in Nagaland.

In a statement, the three student unions emphasised that the reservation policy "has been a cornerstone for addressing socio-economic inequalities faced by the BTs, warning that any attempts to dilute its provisions would be detrimental to our communities."

