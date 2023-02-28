Nuh (Har), Feb 28 (PTI) Indian National Lok Dal general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday announced that his party will give 50 per cent tickets to the youth in next year's assembly polls in the state.

By giving tickets to energetic and capable youths belonging to non-political backgrounds, the party will form government in Haryana in 2024, he said.

Hitting out at the BJP-JJP government, Abhay, the younger son of INLD president and former chief minister O P Chautala, alleged that the present dispensation has failed on all fronts.

"This is a government which only gives slogans and jumlas," he said.

He was addressing a meeting during his "Parivartan Padyatra" in Ghasera village in Nuh on Tuesday.

Abhay had started the foot march from Nuh last week which will during cover all the 90 assembly constituencies.

He said in 1986, former Deputy Prime Minister, Chaudhary Devi Lal had also launched a "Nyaya Yudh" in Haryana and in the 1987 elections there was a big change in the state.

"Today, the same zeal and enthusiasm is visible in the 'Parivartan Padyatra'. It has become clear from the public mood that now a change is about to come and the public will oust this anti-people and dictatorial government from power," added Abhay Chautala.

