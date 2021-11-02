Visakhapatnam, Nov 2 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern that about 50 per cent of citizens had not taken the coronavirus vaccine in the country and asked the politicians and media to educate people on this.

"Having a vaccine is duty of everybody. It's a protection. It is unfortunate that even now 50 per cent of people have not yet taken vaccine," the Vice-President said, addressing the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University here.

"What is this? What is happening? As if they are taking the vaccine for the sake of (Prime Minister) Modi or (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is because of ignorance, being misled," Venkaiah Naidu observed.

That 50 per cent of population did not get vaccinated was not due to lack of vaccine.

"It is available everywhere. Whoever asks, gets it free. So people should be educated. That's part of the duty of politicians and media to highlight," he said.

Media should focus more on constructive attitude, should focus on unity and social responsibility, the Vice-President remarked.

