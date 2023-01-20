Noida, Jan 20 (PTI) The Noida Police on Friday arrested a 50-year-old woman in connection with a case of rape and alleged attempt at forcible religious conversion of a girl, officials said.

The woman's son, husband and brother-in-law have already been arrested and are currently lodged in jail, a police official said.

"The minor daughter of the complainant was allegedly ensnared in a love trap by the 22-year-old son of the woman who was arrested on Friday. The girl was allegedly raped by the woman's son and pressured into converting her religion," a police spokesperson said.

An FIR was lodged earlier this week at the Phase 2 police station here under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 328 (administering poison to a person), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the official said.

Charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Religion Conversion Act have also been invoked in the case, according to police.

The official said the key accused, his father and uncle were arrested earlier this week and his mother had gone absconding since then.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said.

