The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, April 18, 2026, arrested three individuals, including a former IndusInd Bank official, in connection with a ‘digital arrest’ cyber fraud case involving over INR 1.6 crore. The arrests followed coordinated searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Dubbaka Mahesh, a former assistant manager at IndusInd Bank, along with Rajesh Kanna and Vayala Srinivas. According to the agency, the case is being probed following directions from the Supreme Court of India. Digital Arrest Fraud: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Siliguri Resident for Cheating Delhi Senior Citizen of INR 23 Crore via Fake Video Calls.

“The victim, a senior citizen, was allegedly coerced into transferring an amount exceeding INR 1.6 crore under the threat of ‘digital arrest’,” the CBI said. Investigators revealed that the defrauded funds were routed through a bank account fraudulently opened in the name of a company to channel proceeds of cybercrime.

“In continuation of the investigation, an assistant manager of IndusInd Bank has now been arrested for his alleged role in facilitating the fraudulent opening of the bank account. The other two arrested accused were actively involved in arranging mule bank accounts and facilitating the layering and transfer of proceeds of crime,” the agency added. Gujarat Cyber Fraud Busted: CID Arrests 6 in INR 210-Crore Network Connected to 273 Nationwide Cases.

In a related development, the CBI recently filed a chargesheet against Siliguri-based accused Sagnik Roy in another ‘digital arrest’ scam involving nearly INR 23 crore. The victim, a former banker from South Delhi, was allegedly duped after receiving calls from fraudsters posing as officials from the Mumbai Police, CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate.

“He initially received a call claiming his mobile number was linked to illegal activities and was coerced into transferring funds over a month,” officials said. The case highlights the rising threat of sophisticated cyber fraud targeting elderly individuals in India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).