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As of 13 April, Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have emerged as the frontrunners, while the remaining six franchises, including newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindiz, find themselves in various states of desperation. Here is how each team stands in the race for the "Infinity" trophy. Daryl Mitchell Follows Ravi Ashwin's Advice, Walks Away As Usman Tariq Pauses While Bowling During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

Current Standing: 1st (9 Points, 5 Matches)

Peshawar Zalmi are currently the most comfortable side in the competition. With four wins and an abandoned game, they remain unbeaten.

The Scenario: One more win from their remaining five matches should mathematically guarantee a playoff spot. Their primary objective now is to finish in the top two to secure the "double chance" in the Qualifier.

Multan Sultans PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

Current Standing: 2nd (8 Points, 5 Matches)

The Sultans have continued their tradition of league-stage dominance. Their only loss came against Lahore Qalandars in a high-scoring thriller.

The Scenario: Two wins from their final five games will secure qualification. Like Zalmi, they are focused on a top-two finish, bolstered by a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.941. Islamabad United PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

Current Standing: 3rd (7 Points, 6 Matches)

Despite a heavy defeat to Hyderabad Kingsmen on Sunday, Islamabad United remain in a strong position.

The Scenario: United have four games left. They likely need two more wins to feel safe. Their NRR of +1.363 is their greatest asset, acting as a "virtual point" if they end up tied with Karachi or Quetta. Babar Azam Reacts in Anger After Reporter Compares Him To Virat Kohli in PSL 2026 PC (Watch Video).

Karachi Kings PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

Current Standing: 4th (6 Points, 5 Matches)

The Kings have had a volatile campaign, characterized by brilliant individual performances followed by collective collapses.

The Scenario: They need to win at least three of their remaining five matches to ensure they aren't overtaken by the chasing pack. A crucial encounter against Islamabad United on 16 April will likely decide their fate.

Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

5th – Quetta Gladiators (4 Points, 5 Matches): After a slow start, Quetta’s victory over Rawalpindiz has kept them alive. They must win four of their last five games to qualify without relying on other results.

Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

6th – Hyderabad Kingsmen (4 Points, 6 Matches): The newcomers secured a historic first win against Karachi and followed it up with an upset over Islamabad. With only four games left, they cannot afford more than one loss.

Lahore Qalandars PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

7th – Lahore Qalandars (4 Points, 5 Matches): The defending champions are in unfamiliar territory. To keep their title defence alive, they need to win at least four of their final five matches, a tall order given their current -0.863 NRR.

Rawalpindiz PSL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Chances

Current Standing: 8th (0 Points, 5 Matches)

The second new franchise, Rawalpindiz, has struggled to adapt to the PSL intensity, losing all five of their opening fixtures.

The Scenario: They must win all five of their remaining matches and hope that the teams currently on 4 and 6 points lose almost all of their upcoming games. Even then, their NRR (-1.864) makes their path nearly impossible.

PSL 2026 Points Table (as of 13 April)

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Peshawar Zalmi 5 4 0 1 9 +3.103 2 Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 +0.941 3 Islamabad United 6 3 2 1 7 +1.363 4 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395 5 Quetta Gladiators 5 2 3 0 4 +0.456 6 Hyderabad Kingsmen 6 2 4 0 4 -0.808 7 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 8 Rawalpindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

Upcoming Key Fixtures

13 April: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans (Battle for 1st Place)

16 April: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United (Direct Qualification Rivalry)

17 April: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators (Survival Match)

The league phase concludes on 26 April, with the Qualifier scheduled for 28 April in Karachi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).