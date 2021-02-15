New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi's Shadipur Flyover completed 50 years on Sunday and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation held a function to commemorate the golden jubilee of the structure, officials said.

The event was hosted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation today organised a golden jubilee programme on the completion of 50 years of Shadipur Flyover," North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash said.

This was the first flyover of Delhi that was built by the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on February 14, 1971 and was inaugurated by veteran politician Vijay Kumar Malhotra, and dedicated to the people of the city.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 into North, South and East corporations.

At Sunday's event, Malhotra, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and North Delhi Mayor Prakash were present.

Prakash said that this flyover shows how the corporation has worked for citizens.

If we get full funds for development works from the Delhi government, the corporation can do such works again, he said.

