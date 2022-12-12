Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): As many as 52 industry groups have given their official confirmation for investing in UP and participating in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.

"After the first phase of the programme was completed, 52 industry groups agreed to take part in the Global Investors Summit, which would be hosted in Lucknow, the state capital. In addition to this, numerous additional organisations have assured to send representatives, whose final consent will be given later," an official statement released on Monday said.

These include industry groups associated with sectors such as pharmaceuticals, business chambers, business development, investment banks, capital markets, vehicle motor industry, technology, Research and Development, telecom, and food processing.

"Foreign investors who have given their consent to invest in Uttar Pradesh and come to UPGIS include Dhaval Patel from Pharmaceuticals, Arne Aertbelien from Invest Asia, Jeroen Maudens from Corporate Finance, Aditya Sharma from Chamber of Luxembourg, Elena Suarez from Business Europe, Specialist Wim Bosman from Credendo, MD Pascal Kerneis from ESF Indian Association, Selvaraj Alagumalai from Luxembourg, Baron Philippe Vlerick from Chairman BICC&I and a representative from Eurochambres," an official release said.

It also added that the CEO of IMEC, BIO EIBC, Malhar Fund, European Investment Bank, Diplomatic World, SME Connect, Industry and Space Mithra, Hyundai Motor Group, Incofin, India House Leuven, Leuven Mindgate, TCS, European Institute of Asian Studies, Nokia, Representatives from leading companies such as ELCC, VDMM, World Telecom Labs, Antwerp Emotec, Tag Factory, Agristo Massa, UCB Pharma and Deloitte Belgium will also attend.

Notably, the first phase of the roadshows by the Uttar Pradesh government across 18 countries ahead of its 'Global Investors Summit' was held on December 9 which as per the government, was highly successful.

Frankfurt, Germany, Toronto, Canada, and Mexico as part of the first phase. "This roadshow aims to realise Chief Minister Yogi's ambitious goal of attracting investments worth Rs. 10 lakh crores through the UP-GIS 23 to boost the state's economy to $1 trillion," the CM office statement said. (ANI)

