Panaji, Aug 28 (PTI) Goa recorded 523 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the case tally in the state to 16,006, the health department said.

With four COVID-19 patients dying, death toll reached 175, it added.

429 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 12,296.

Two women, 59-year-old and 84-year-old, and two men, 70-year-old and 53-year-old, succumbed to the infection during the day.

The state government has decided to hold a special drive to encourage recovered patients to donate their plasma, an official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,006, New cases 523, Death toll 175, Discharged 12,296, Active cases 3,535, samples tested 1,92,589.

