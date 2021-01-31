Warangal, Jan 13 (PTI): Fifty three BJP workers were detained on Sunday for allegedly attacking the residence of Parkala TRS legislator C Dharma Reddy here, alleging that he had madeobjectionable remarks on Shree Ram Janma Bhoomi Trust Members over the donations they collect.

Mild tension prevailed at the residence as the protestors, raising slogans, pelted stones and hurled eggs at his house, damaging window panes.

However the police dispersed them.

"We have taken 53 members into custody and are in the process of registering cases against them under relevant sections of (IPC)," a senior police official told PTI.

Reddy had earlier alleged that the trust members in his village are not showing any accounts and are misusing the donation funds.

Condemning the incident, TRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rao said the BJP was resorting to physical attacks which is not desirable in the Telangana political atmosphere.

"If TRS cadres lose their patience, BJP leaders cannot roam freely. They should remember this.

The BJP is trying to divide the Telangana society with its devious attempts," he said in a statement.

