Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 (ANI): As many as 53 graduating Officers were conferred their BTech degree in the Centenary Convocation Ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME).

Marking the occasion on Friday, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Limited, Bahasahab Neelkanth Kalyani was the Chief Guest who conferred Bachelor of Technology degrees to 53 graduating Officers of the Degree Engineering Course 102 and Technical Entry Scheme Course 36.

Senior officers from the Armed Forces, members of the academia had attended the event.

In his welcome address, Commandant, MCEME, Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan congratulated the passing out Officers for having gone through a tough academic rigour and coming out with flying colours. He also congratulated the faculty, staff and students for ensuring the smooth conduct of training in spite of the uncertainties due to the Covid pandemic.

Chief Guest of the day, Baba Kalyani congratulated the graduating officers on being conferred BTech degrees and conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavours. He spoke about the association of Bharat Forgo Ltd with the Indian Army as well as MCEME and said that the civil-military fusion is critical to the realisation of the dreams of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'.

Capt Amogh Sharma of Degree Engineering Course and Lt Suraj K of Technical Entry Scheme Course won the awards for the best All Round Student Officers in their respective courses for their exemplary all-round performance in academics and other extracurricular activities. Capt Dheeraj Sharma, Lt Kottana Anvesh Kumar and Lt Rachakonda Rishab Shankar won medals for their academic performances.

The Convocation ceremony was followed by a project display where the graduating Officers displayed their projects to the dignitaries. (ANI)

