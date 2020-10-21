Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 infection in Chandigarh reached 13,795 on Wednesday with 54 more people contracting the viral disease, while the death toll stood at 209.

There are 744 active cases in the city as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 118 patients were discharged after they recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 12,842, it stated.

In total, 97,841 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far, of which 83,454 tested negative while reports of 127 samples were awaited, the bulletin stated.

