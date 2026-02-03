Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a landmark development marking its Golden Jubilee Year, Tripura Gramin Bank (TGB) on Tuesday launched its first-ever Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card in collaboration with its sponsor bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), ushering in a new phase of digital and customer-centric banking, said the release.

With this initiative, Tripura Gramin Bank has become the first Regional Rural Bank (RRB) among the eight PNB-sponsored RRBs and the first RRB in the country to introduce a Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card, setting a significant national benchmark in the rural banking sector.

Also Read | India-US Trade Deal: 'Made in India' Products Will Now Have Reduced Tariff of 18%, Says PM Narendra Modi After Speaking With Donald Trump Over Phone.

The historic launch reflects the Bank's growing focus on digital transformation, financial inclusion, and enhanced customer convenience, particularly for rural and semi-urban customers seeking access to modern credit facilities within the indigenous RuPay payment ecosystem.

The initiative has been launched under the visionary leadership of Satyendra Singh, Chairman of Tripura Gramin Bank, whose forward-looking approach and emphasis on innovation have been pivotal in aligning the Bank's Golden Jubilee vision with future-ready banking solutions.

Also Read | US To Drop 25% Tariff Linked to India's Russian Oil Purchases, Says White House Following Phone Call Between Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

The prestigious event was graced by Rakhi Biswas, Director (Small Savings, Group Insurance & Institutional Finance), Government of Tripura, along with senior dignitaries including Deepak Kumar, General Manager, Public Relations & Credit Card Division, PNB (Head Office); Taufique Alam, MD & CEO, PNB Cards & Services Ltd.; Diganta Kumar Das, Deputy General Manager, NABARD--Tripura Regional Office; and Rituraj Krishna, Deputy General Manager & Circle Head, PNB Circle Office, Agartala.

Senior officials, Regional Managers, Branch Heads, marketing teams of Tripura Gramin Bank, representatives from PNB and PNB Cards & Services Ltd, and members of the media were also present, lending grandeur to the occasion.

The launch further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Tripura Gramin Bank and Punjab National Bank, reaffirming their shared commitment to innovation, trust, and sustainable banking solutions.

As Tripura Gramin Bank completes 50 years of dedicated service, the introduction of the Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card stands as a testament to its institutional strength, progressive leadership, and unwavering focus on empowering customers through modern, inclusive banking solutions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)