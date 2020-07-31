Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): A total of 5,483 new COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the state's health department informed on Friday.

Karnataka now has a total of 1,24,115 coronavirus cases, including 72,005 active cases and 49,788 discharges.

So far, 2,134 deaths have been reported from the state.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 16-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. (ANI)

