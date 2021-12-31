Out of 282 samples, 156 (55 per cent) were found to be of Omicron variant, 89 (32 per cent) of Delta Derivative and 37 (13 per cent) of Delta variant.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind Extends New Year Greetings to People.

Only one of these patients, a senior citizen infected with the Delta Derivative, died, the BMC said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,067 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 454.

He also suffered from diabetes and hypertension and had taken only the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

Further, only 17 of these 282 patients needed hospitalization. Nine of the hospitalized patients had Omicron infection.

"None of these Omicron patients showed any symptoms. In addition, they did not need oxygen supply or admission to ICU," the release said.

Nevertheless, people should not let their guard down and should take precautions, the BMC added.

Of the 17 patients who were hospitalized, 10 had taken both the doses of vaccines, three had taken only one dose, while four had not taken even one dose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)