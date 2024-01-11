Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting with the officials of the Health Department and directed to initiate Health Information Management System (HIMS) in a time-bound manner enabling the doctors to fetch the complete medical history of the patients from the cloud-based server, said an official statement by the CMO on Thursday.

According to the official statement, the HIMS would be rolled out in 56 Hospitals of the state in the initial phase.

"The HIMS would prove to be a milestone in providing seamless treatment facilities to the patients as there will be no need to carry physical copies of prescriptions and medical tests with them," said CM Sukhu.

The doctors would get all the requisite information at the click of a button by just entering the mobile number of the patient, said the official statement adding that so far, a target of preparing 73 per cent of digital health cards in the state has been achieved.

The Himchal CM further said that the government is incorporating cutting-edge technology in the health institutions to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps.

With a motive to reach out to the underprivileged sections of society and provide them with quality healthcare facilities, the government intends to offer high-end healthcare services in all the medical colleges of the state as well.

The 'Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans' are being set up in all the 68 assembly constituencies of the state and the government has also deputed six specialist doctors in 35 such institutions functioning in the state.

The Himchal Chief Minister assured that the remaining 33 such institutions will be soon equipped with specialist doctors.

He also reviewed the status of establishing robotic surgery facilities in three medical colleges in the state--IGMC Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties Chamiyana (Shimla) and Tanda Medical College.

He directed the department to accelerate the process of establishing such facilities so that the public can benefit at the earliest.

"It is important to digitize and modernize the healthcare infrastructure to provide quality services," said CM Sukhu.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthy, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, Mission Director National Health Mission Priyanka Verma and Director Health Services Dr Gopal Beri were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

