Chennai, May 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 56 COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 34,55,040 while the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil deaths.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir Valley After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease touched 34,16,644 with 39 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 371 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Also Read | Delhi: Prostitution Racket Busted in Rohini; 4, Including 3 Women, Arrested.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 30. Chengalpet recorded 10, Coimbatore 5, Salem 4, Tiruvallur and Madurai logged 2, respectively, while Kancheepuram, Nilgiris, Pudukottai saw one each.

The state capital leads among districts with 195 active infections and overall 7,52,316 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,164 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6.65 crore, the health bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)