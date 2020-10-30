Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 566 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the infection tally in the Union Territory to 94,330 on Friday, while five more people succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 1,471, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 219 were from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir Valley, they said, adding Srinagar district recorded the highest 141 cases, followed by 109 in Jammu.

There are 6,835 are active cases and 86,024 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the five deaths reported in the Union Territory, two were from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley.

