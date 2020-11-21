Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Fifty-seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the tally to 6,557 on Saturday, an official said.

There are 357 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the recoveries rose to 6,114 after 33 more people recuperated, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

Out of the 1,926 samples tested, 57 were positive, the official said. PTI

