Kochi, Apr 10 (PTI) The fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the country's largest contemporary art festival, concluded here on Monday after offering a global art experience for 120 days to art connoisseurs across the world.

More than nine lakh people visited the Biennale to catch a glimpse of the art fiesta spread across 4.5 square kilometres across Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, organisers said.

It hosted 88 contemporary artists from across 40 countries in 16 venues.

Singapore-based artist and writer Shubigi Rao, the curator of the central exhibition around the theme 'In our veins flow ink and fire', observed that the latest edition was a symbol of survival after the void that was created by the pandemic.

The Biennale was suspended for two years due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The global art festival consisted of film exhibitions, art installations, paintings, sculptures and performance art across Kochi and surrounding areas.

Along with these art exhibitions, several sessions like seminars, special screenings, music performances, educational activities for children and workshops with experts were also conducted alongside the fest.

The increased participation by the public, according to Bose Krishnamachary, president of Biennale Foundation, proves that art is for people and it is beyond commercialisation.

In Fort Kochi, the Biennale was hosted at Aspin Wall Warehouse, Pepper House, Cabral Yard, TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Town House, David Hall and Kashi Art Café.

Thirty Malayali artists, who live in Kerala, showcased their work at Durbar Art Gallery as part of the art show 'Idam' that was curated by Gigi Scaria, Radha Gomathi and P S Jalaja.

The Students Biennale titled 'Co-Lab' created art engagement by bringing in aspiring artists in India.

The major highlight of the fifth edition was the Biennale pavilion named 'Container of Hope' designed by world-renowned architect Samira Rathod at Fort Kochi's Cabral Yard that was built out of reused materials and debris endorsing sustainability.

