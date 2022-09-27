Deoghar, Sept 27 (PTI) Six people were arrested in different cybercrime cases in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from Koriyasa in Town police station area, Murlipahadi village in Margomunda police station area, Baramsoli village in Palojori police station area and Choupa Mode in Mohanpur police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Flag Off Vande Bharat Express During Gujarat Visit; To Lay Foundation Stones for Rs 29,000-Crore Projects.

Fourteen mobile phones, 27 SIM cards, 13 ATM cards, two bank passbooks, two chequebooks and Rs 8,000 in cash were seized from them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)