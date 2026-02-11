Washington DC [US], February 11 (ANI): In a tense and highly charged House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday, Democratic Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan confronted US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott with blistering criticism of federal immigration enforcement, asserting that Scott and other senior officials should "hope" for a pardon from President Donald Trump given what Thanedar described as repeated violations of the law by immigration agencies.

Thanedar, a progressive Democrat who immigrated to the United States from India in the 1980s, pressed Scott and Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons during a hearing examining oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and its component agencies- including CBP, ICE, and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, reported Fox News.

At the heart of Thanedar's critique were allegations of misconduct by federal immigration officers in Minnesota, where two people, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by officers. Thanedar repeatedly challenged Scott and Lyons on their defence of law enforcement actions, accusing them of enabling a culture of misconduct and indifference.

"You better hope you get pardoned because you will be held accountable for the absolute disregard of the law your agencies have shown over the past year," Thanedar declared directly to Scott, raising the specter of presidential pardons as a shield against legal consequences for enforcement actions that he characterized as unlawful, reported Fox News.

Scott, in his response, emphasized his pride in the work of the agency, rejecting the premise that he or his officers needed a pardon. "I'm very proud of the service that I provide, and I don't need a pardon from anybody," he said, underscoring his view that the agency's mission is lawful and necessary.

The exchange escalated as Thanedar broadened his critique beyond the specific shootings. He accused CBP and ICE agents of engaging in misconduct, alleging racial profiling, unnecessary aggression in communities, and a lack of accountability. "ICE thugs attacking our communities, targeting people for their accents and the colour of their skin," he said, articulating a sweeping indictment of agency practices.

Thanedar also used the hearing to spotlight his legislative priorities, including an effort to abolish ICE and support for impeachment proceedings against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. "ICE must be abolished," he said, and reiterated his co-sponsorship of a bill to impeach Noem, whom he described as leading "rogue departments" within the federal government.

The hearing concluded with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Representative Andrew Garbarino, a Republican from New York, abruptly ending Thanedar's remarks and recessing the session after the congressman's time expired, underscoring the deep partisan divisions on immigration policy and enforcement that persist on Capitol Hill, reported Fox News.

The confrontation reflects broader national debates over immigration enforcement practices, accountability within federal agencies, and the use of presidential pardons, a topic previously raised in discussions about executive power and legal protections for government officials. (ANI)

