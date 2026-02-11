Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], February 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Letzamang Haokip on Wednesday inspected the construction of the road linking Henglep with Churachandpur in Manipur under the North Eastern Council.

Speaking to ANI, Haokip emphasised the need for all-weather roads in the region, noting that road expansion will also require electricity, with more electric poles to be installed alongside road construction.

"All-weather roads are the most important basic need right now... With the expansion of roads, we also require electricity. Therefore, more electric poles will be installed alongside road construction in the area," Letzamang Haokip said.

Earlier in September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur, Manipur.

In line with his commitment to the inclusive, sustainable, and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project, worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

In Imphal, PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market, in 4 districts.

This was PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say "ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai" (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)." (ANI)

