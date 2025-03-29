New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The critical role of technology in improving property rights and reducing land disputes was in focus at a six-day international workshop on land governance organised by the panchayati raj ministry that concluded here on Saturday.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and saw the participation of senior officials from 22 countries across Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

At the workshop, the participants engaged in detailed discussions and hands-on sessions focused on land governance, with delegates suggesting similar workshops in their own countries under the aegis of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The workshop explored innovative solutions for modernising land administration and served as a global platform for knowledge exchange, the panchayati raj ministry said in a statement.

India showcased its technological advancements in drone-based land surveys, digital property records and transparent governance mechanisms under the SVAMITVA Scheme, it added.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj emphasised upon India's commitment to international cooperation and knowledge-sharing in land administration.

He highlighted how best practices in land governance, such as the SVAMITVA Scheme, could aid in better policymaking across the globe.

The workshop focused on modernising land-governance systems, highlighting the critical role of technology in improving property rights and reducing land disputes. Experts shared insights into land laws, administrative frameworks and best practices, with a special emphasis on India's pioneering efforts, such as the use of drone-based surveys for mapping rural land parcels.

A significant highlight was the on-ground demonstration of the drone-survey technology in the Alipur gram panchayat in Haryana's Gurugram, allowing international delegates to witness the precision and community-centric methodology of India's land-surveying approach under the SVAMITVA Scheme.

So far, 2.43 crore property cards have been issued and drone surveys completed in 3.2 lakh villages across 67,000 square kilometres, representing an estimated asset base of USD 1,162 billion.

The workshop also explored technology-driven land administration, including the deployment of the continuous operating reference stations (CORS) network and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for updating land records.

