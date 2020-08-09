Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): Six people, including two labourers, died after inhaling toxic gases inside a septic tank in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

"The owner of the house, members of his family and a couple of labourers went inside the tank to clean it. When one didn't come, the others went inside the tank. This way either they died or became unconscious. Six people have died," District Collector Kamlesh Prasad Singh told ANI.

The incident was reported under Devipur police station limits.

"Initially construction labourers entered the septic tank and became unconscious. Others who went inside one by one to rescue them also subsequently became unconscious. They were immediately rushed to the hospital and eventually declared brought dead. Two brothers of the owner who hired the masons and workers also died in the incident," SP Deoghar, Piyush Pandey said. (ANI)

