India News | 6 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Arunachal; Count Rises to 57

Itanagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Six fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the state's tally to 57, a senior health official said.

Of the 57 cases, 56 are active and one person has recovered, he said.

Three of the fresh cases are from worst-affected Changlang district, while one each was reported from East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Tirap districts, the official said.

All the new patients had returned from other parts of the country and were housed in quarantine centres, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

They have been shifted to COVID-19 Care Centers, he said.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the state on April 2, when a 31-year-old person who had returned from a religious congregation in Delhi had tested positive for the deadly virus. He recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16.

After almost a six-week lull, the second case was registered on May 24 -- a 30-year-old student who had also returned from the national capital.

