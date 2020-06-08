Rahul Gandhi Conveys Condolences to Family of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Killed by Terrorists in J&K's Anantnag District, Says 'Violence Will Never Win'

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, June 8: Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, June 8, said violence will never win in Kashmir, as he condoled the death of a sarpanch who was shot dead in Anantnag district this evening. Jammu and Kashmir: Ajay Pandit, A Sarpanch From Anantnag District, Killed After Terrorists Opened Fire At Him.

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by militants in his native village around 6 pm, the police said.

ANI Tweet:

My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2020

Gandhi said Pandita sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Shopian Encounter, 9 Killed in Past 24

