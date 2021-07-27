Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Six persons, including two foreign nations, were arrested in Bengaluru and drugs worth over Rs one crore were allegedly seized from their possession.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has allegedly seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from Rammurtynagar and Baglur in Bengaluru, the police informed.

Cocaine, Ecstacy, Yaba tablets, MDMA and Ganja were seized by the Anti-Narcotics wing of CCB, continuing the drive against drugs. (ANI)

