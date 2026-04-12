Arlington [US], April 12 (ANI): The US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington to advance defence cooperation, a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The engagements focused on enhancing interoperability and joint training, among other things.

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In a post on X, the Indian Air Force said, "US and Indian Air Chiefs held high-level engagements in Arlington on 08 Apr to advance defence cooperation. Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, hosted Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, who was accorded full honours. Discussions with senior U.S. Air Force leadership focused on enhancing interoperability, joint training, capability development and fostering shared learning. The visit also included engagements at Peterson Space Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base, along with a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX."

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/2042953497059168620?s=20

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Earlier on April 9, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on an official visit to the United States, visited the Peterson Space Force Base to engage in high-level strategic discussions.

During the visit, the Air Chief Marshal interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, the Commander of US NORTHCOM.

Marking the visit, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared his welcome in a post on X, stating, "We welcome Air Chief Marshal AP Singh to the U.S. and look forward to increased cooperation with India."

The engagement underscored the expanding military synergy between the two nations.

The Indian Air Force noted that the leaders held a "productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities," reflecting the growing depth of the bilateral defence partnership.

The Air Chief Marshal's arrival in the United States on April 6 set the stage for these high-level interactions, aimed at further strengthening the India-US defence partnership.

Upon his landing, he was received by the Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra expressed his "pleasure to host and welcome CAS, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as he begins his visit to the United States to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership and sustain the strong and growing ties between the two Air Forces." (ANI)

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