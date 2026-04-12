New Delhi, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to floor leaders of all parties in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, seeking their support for the unanimous passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam to ensure the implementation of women's reservation ahead of the 2029 elections. In his communication, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of passing the legislation, which provides for one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies, during the upcoming special session of Parliament scheduled to begin on April 16. He described it as a significant milestone for strengthening democratic values.

A Special Session has been convened next week to deliberate on and pass the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill. In his letter, PM Modi wrote, "From April 16, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along. I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose." West Bengal: Efforts Being Made to Implement Women's Reservation Act from 2029, All Parties Should Play Positive Role: PM Modi.

Highlighting the role of women in nation-building, he stated, "Any society progresses only when women have the opportunity to progress, make decisions and, more importantly, to lead. For India to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation, it is essential that women play a greater and active role in this journey."

Referring to the long-standing debate on women's reservation, the Prime Minister recalled the developments of 2023, when lawmakers across party lines supported the legislation. Women Reservation Bill 2026: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Expresses Her View on Bill, Says This Has Been Possible Because of PM Narendra Modi.

"It was a memorable moment that reflected our unity. The entire world witnessed how a major decision was taken collectively to fulfil a commitment to the women of the country. Women represent nearly half of our population, and this was a strong step towards enhancing their participation in the political domain. I consider that day an important and inspiring milestone in India's Parliamentary journey," he said.

PM Modi also noted that several Members of Parliament had contributed to discussions on the issue, including the timing of its implementation. He added that the government had engaged in consultations with experts and political parties before arriving at its current position.

"After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place. This will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust. It will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance," he said.

Calling for a united approach, the Prime Minister added, "I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment. It would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament. This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality."

Describing the move as a landmark step, he further said, "I have full confidence that we will all come together and achieve this historic feat in Parliament. Members of Parliament who contribute to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will always take pride in having been part of this historic effort. Therefore, we must not let this opportunity pass."

"Your support for the amendment to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will be the fulfilment of an important responsibility towards the women of our country. Let us further strengthen our great democratic traditions and take decisive steps toward a historic transformation," he added.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will require support from opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority needed for the passage of the constitutional amendment in Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to delink the implementation of women's reservation from the 2027 Census and instead base it on the 2011 Census, in a move aimed at ensuring that the quota comes into effect before the 2029 general elections.

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