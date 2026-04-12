A 23-year-old man, identified as Abhishek, died by suicide in the Attur area of Yelahanka New Town on April 9, prompting an ongoing police investigation into allegations of harassment, relationship distress, and prior complaints involving both families. Authorities have registered a case and are examining digital evidence and statements from those involved. According to police and preliminary reports, Abhishek was found dead by suicide at his residence in the Attur locality of Yelahanka New Town.

Investigators said he had been in contact with his girlfriend shortly before his death. During a video call, he reportedly informed her of his intention to die by suicide. Police have recovered screenshots of the call as part of the evidence. Officials also stated that messages sent prior to the incident and a suspected death note are being examined. Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor of Hostel Building.

During the investigation, police found that the woman’s parents had earlier filed a complaint against Abhishek, alleging that he was following their daughter. The matter was later resolved at the police station after both families reached a compromise, officials said.

Police added that the situation had been considered settled at the time of the earlier intervention. Preliminary findings suggest that the woman had recently distanced herself from Abhishek. Following this, he is believed to have become distressed. ‘Couldn’t Live With Guilt’: Techie Dies by Suicide After 11-Month-Old Son Accidentally Drowns in Bucket in Bengaluru.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that he was subjected to harassment, although these claims are part of the ongoing investigation and have not been independently verified by authorities.

A case has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station. The woman involved has been questioned as part of the inquiry, police said.

Investigators are reviewing digital communications, including call records and messages, to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident. Authorities have not announced any charges and said the investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).