India will observe Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in the country’s social reform movement. The day is a national tribute to his contributions to equality, justice, and constitutional democracy.

The occasion is expected to be observed as a public holiday across most states, with government offices, schools, banks, and financial markets remaining closed in several regions. Rahul Gandhi Flags Off ‘Run for Ambedkar, Run for Constitution’ Marathon in Delhi (See Pics and Video).

Who Was Dr B.R. Ambedkar?

Dr B. R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, present-day Madhya Pradesh. He was a jurist, economist, and social reformer who played a central role in drafting the Indian Constitution.

A Columbia University graduate and London School of Economics alumnus, Ambedkar was India’s first Law Minister and a leading voice for social justice and the rights of marginalised communities. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Quotes: Memorable Slogans From the Immortal Statesman of India.

Why Ambedkar Jayanti Is Observed

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed annually on April 14 to commemorate his birth and legacy. The day highlights his lifelong struggle against caste-based discrimination and his advocacy for equality, liberty, and fraternity.

Over the years, the observance has grown into a wider social and civic event, reinforcing constitutional values and public awareness about social justice.

Public Holiday and Official Observance

Several state governments and institutions have declared April 14 a public holiday. In Delhi, the Lieutenant Governor has announced a holiday for all government offices and public sector undertakings under the National Capital Territory.

Government schools, colleges, central offices, post offices, and most public sector units are expected to remain closed.

Banking and Market Closure

The Reserve Bank of India has listed April 14 as a bank holiday in multiple states, including major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Jaipur.

Bank branches will remain closed, although digital services like mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will continue to operate. Stock markets, including the NSE and BSE, will also remain shut for trading across equity and derivatives segments.

What Will Remain Open

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, and emergency medical care will continue to function. Many private offices, retail stores, and transport services are expected to operate depending on local arrangements.

Public transport systems, including buses, trains, and taxis, are likely to run as usual in most regions.

Global Observance and Cultural Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed not only in India but also in countries with large Indian diaspora populations, including the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada.

In India, the day is marked by floral tributes at statues of Dr Ambedkar, public speeches, seminars, and cultural programmes focusing on his contribution to nation-building.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).