Khagaria (Bihar), Mar 8 (PTI) Six labourers were killed and three others injured as the boundary wall of a school collapsed when they were digging earth close to it as part of a government project in Bihar's Khagaria district on Monday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Chaidha Banni village under Maheshkhunt police station area.

A group of labourers were digging earth for the construction of a drain adjacent to the schools boundary wall under a government project when it collapsed on them, killing six people and injuring three others, Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of six people in the tragic incident and announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)