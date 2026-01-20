Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Strict action will be taken against those guilty of the death of a 27-year-old man who died after his car plunged into the drain in Greater Noida's Sector 150 area, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta ensured action against the culprit after a 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta passed away after his car plunged into a drain in Greater Noida.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and an investigation is underway. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.

The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as "asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest."

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station on the night of January 16-17, when Yuvraj's car broke through the boundary of a drain at the Sector 150 intersection and fell into the water, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled in the water for nearly two hours.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos."He further alleged, "My son struggled for 2 hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter."

Rajkumar Mehta demanded strict action against those responsible and the implementation of improved safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. (ANI)

